6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane

Spirit Airlines is conducting an internal investigation to figure out what went wrong. (WINK via CNN)
By WINK via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WINK) - Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to visit his grandmother but ended up on the wrong flight.

Casper Ramos, 6, took a plane for the first time Thursday. Traveling as an unaccompanied minor, he left Philadelphia and was supposed to fly to his grandmother, Maria Ramos, in Fort Myers, Florida.

It turned out the 6-year-old was on the wrong flight and ended up in Orlando about four hours away.

Casper’s grandmother says Spirit Airlines offered to reimburse the family for the cost of the ride. She says she appreciates the offer, but she just wants to know what happened.

“I want them to call me and let me know how my grandson ended up in Orlando. How did that happen? Did they get him off the plane? The flight attendant – after mom handed him with paperwork – did she let him go by himself?” Ramos said.

Even though Casper ended up on the wrong plane, his luggage made it to Fort Myers.

The airline is conducting an internal investigation to figure out what went wrong.

