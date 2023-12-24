Snow exits, colder air arrives for Christmas Eve

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We told you on Friday night that if the cold air was delayed, that would mean less snow in the valleys and that the moisture may exit before the cold air arrives. That happened, so it’s been mostly rain in the Grand Valley and the snow has been more limited to the higher elevations.

Snow Ending

Snow can continue falling in the High Country tonight and tomorrow. Rain and snow are mostly ending, but lingering moisture this evening could fall in the form of snow here on the Western Slope, but accumulation will be minimal - if anything - in the valleys.

Weather Alerts Through Sunday Morning

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5 AM Sunday for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains and the central mountain valleys. Snow accumulation of 4-8 inches is expected with locally higher amounts possible. Snowy roads and reduced visibility will mean difficult travel, especially on the high passes. This includes areas around Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Crested Buttle, Marble, and Taylor Park.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5 AM Sunday for the Uncompahgre Plateau and the northern San Juan Mountains. Snow accumulation of 5-12 inches is expected, and locally higher amounts are possible. Snowy roads and reduced visibility will mean difficult travel. This includes areas around Glade Park, Telluride, Ridgway, Ouray, and Lake City.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 5 AM Sunday for the southern San Juan Mountains. Heavy snow and low visibility will mean difficult or dangerous travel. Snow accumulation of 8-16 inches is expected. Locally higher amounts of more than 18 inches are possible, especially on south-facing slopes. Snow rates could exceed 2 inches per hour at times Friday night through Saturday. This includes areas around Silverton, Rico, and Wolf Creek Pass.

Christmas Weather

Christmas Day will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 30s across Colorado’s Western Slope.

Christmas & Post-Christmas Travel Weather

Christmas travelers could run into some delays from Chicago to Dallas-Fort Worth and all areas in between as a storm system blasts the nation’s heartland. That storm system will still be impacting areas from Chicago to Atlanta on Christmas Day. Snow behind that storm system could bring a White Christmas to parts of the Midwest - especially parts of South Dakota, Nebraska, and Kansas. More snow will fall in the Midwest on Tuesday. That storm system finally moves on to the Northeast, causing some post-Christmas travel headaches on Wednesday as another West Coast storm system arrives in the Pacific Northwest.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy with a chance for some lingering rain or snow. We will cool from upper 30s at 6 PM to middle 30s at 8 PM and hold steady in the middle 30s through midnight. Any remaining rain and snow will end by midnight. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy by morning. Low temperatures will be near 23 degrees around Grand Junction, 21 degrees around Montrose, 22 degrees around Delta, and 17 degrees around Cortez. Sunday will be partly cloudy with some brightening in the afternoon. We’ll be colder with high temperatures near 36 degrees around Grand Junction, 32 degrees around Montrose, 36 degrees around Delta, and 37 degrees around Cortez.

