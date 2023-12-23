Thompson takes flight, and takes play of the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fruita Monument Junior Forward Daniel Thomason’s authoritative dunk in the undefeated Wildcat’s 74-29 victory over the Delta Panthers wins this week’s Play of the Week.

The dunk was a small summary of the entire game, and really the whole tournament for the Wildcats, which they went on to win, and going an undefeated 3-0.

The Panthers were bringing the ball up court when Senior Guard Isaac Benlap knocked the ball out, right to Thomason who took off with the ball and took to the skies slamming the ball down with authority.

