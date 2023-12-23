Pueblo Jobs Act signed into law

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This Friday the Pueblo Jobs Act was greenlit, this is Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s first piece of legislation to be signed into law.

The Pueblo Job Act was signed into law as part of the fiscal year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The bill will provide at least 1,000 additional jobs to the Pueblo region. The bill ensures that the valuable infrastructure such as the Pueblo Chemical Depot, the Pueblo Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant (PCAPP) and additional facilities on the protected 7,000 acres to actively contribute to Pueblo’s prosperity, rather than facing demolition. The bill mandates the standard BRAC process by the army and enables PuebloPlex to access federal grant funding for planning and mitigating the economic impacts of the Chemical Depot closure. Additionally, the Job Acts will allow Pueblo to receive environmental compensation that will aid in the redevelopment and reuse of the property, also allowing for the transferring of property at less than fair value market value for economic development purposes.

Congresswoman Boebert speaks on the Bill and the impact it will have in Colorado:

“The Pueblo Jobs Act will create at least a 1,000 new jobs in Pueblo and repurpose billions of dollars of infrastructure from the Pueblo Chemical Depot, providing southern Colorado with a much-needed economic boost. This bipartisan and bicameral effort was locally-driven and crafted from the bottom-up. Special thanks to the local officials, the House Armed Services Committee, and the outstanding individuals at PuebloPlex who worked with me to get this important legislation done.”

PuebloPlex, the Pueblo Memorial Airport Industrial Park, the federal Transportation Technology Center, and the implementation of a regional workforce development project led by local colleges including Pueblo Community College and Colorado State University-Pueblo are just some of the organizations that the Pueblo Jobs Act supports to increase the economic development and job opportunities in Colorado.

Congresswoman Boebert also collaborated closely with Senators Hickenlooper and Bennet, Congressman Doug Lamborn, and the House Armed Services Committee throughout the legislative process.

Click here to read further on the Pueblo Jobs Act.

To read further on the National Defense Authorization Act for the Fiscal Year 2024 click here.

