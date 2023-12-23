First Alert Weather Day: Rain and Snow Likely Through Saturday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Valley rain and mountain snow will increase across Western Colorado Friday night through early Saturday morning. Expect a change over to snow on Saturday. The exact timing of that change over will be a big player in snow accumulation in the valleys.

Weather Alerts

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 5 AM Saturday until 5 AM Sunday for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains and the central mountain valleys. Snow accumulation of 4-8 inches is expected with locally higher amounts possible. Snowy roads and reduced visibility will mean difficult travel, especially on the high passes. This includes areas around Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Crested Buttle, Marble, and Taylor Park.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 5 PM Friday until 5 AM Sunday for the Uncompahgre Plateau and the northern San Juan Mountains. Snow accumulation of 5-12 inches is expected, and locally higher amounts are possible. Snowy roads and reduced visibility will mean difficult travel. This includes areas around Glade Park, Telluride, Ridgway, Ouray, and Lake City.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 5 PM Friday until 5 AM Sunday for the southern San Juan Mountains. Heavy snow and low visibility will mean difficult or dangerous travel. Snow accumulation of 8-16 inches is expected. Locally higher amounts of more than 18 inches are possible, especially on south-facing slopes. Snow rates could exceed 2 inches per hour at times Friday night through Saturday. This includes areas around Silverton, Rico, and Wolf Creek Pass.

Timing the Rain and Snow

Valley rain and mountain snow will increase from south to north after about 5 PM. It starts in the Four Corners and the San Juans and tracks northward toward Montrose and Nucla through 10 PM. The rain and snow will increase from Montrose and Nucla to Delta and Grand Junction between 10 PM and 2 AM. Valley rain will change to snow. It’s all about timing of the colder air from the northwest, and confidence is rather low in the timing. The change over could happen really at any time between about 4 AM and noon. Our FutureCast indicates the change happening between 5 AM and 7 AM so that we are mostly waking up to falling snow on Saturday. If the time of the change is delayed, snow accumulation will be reduced. Snow - and possibly some valley rain - will fall through the afternoon. It could end as early as 4 PM to 7 PM. There is some indication that spotty snow may linger through closer to midnight Saturday night. Lingering flurries may even be possible Sunday, especially over the higher terrain.

Forecast Snow Accumulation

Remember the timing of the change from rain to snow for the valleys will play a big role in snow accumulation. As a rule, expect 1-4 inches of snow along Highway 50 from Grand Junction to Delta to Montrose and also in the Four Corners. Up to 5-10 inches of snow will fall over the Grand Mesa and the Uncompahgre Plateau with locally higher amounts for some areas. The San Juans can top a foot easily. The south-facing slopes of the San Juans could even top 18 inches. The central mountains will get 5-12 inches of snow, including areas around Aspen, Vail, and Leadville.

Christmas Weather

Christmas Day will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 30s across Colorado’s Western Slope.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy. Rain and mountain snow will increase after 5 PM from south to north. It may be after midnight before rain starts falling in Grand Junction. We’ll cool from low-to-mid 40s at 6 PM to near 40 degrees at 8 PM then to upper 30s at 10 PM. Low temperatures by morning will be near 32 degrees around Grand Junction, 31 degrees around Montrose, 33 degrees around Delta, and 30 degrees around Cortez. High temperatures may happen just after midnight. If there’s a break in the falling rain or snow or a delay in the colder air coming from the north, we may reach those highs again around midday. Highs could be up to 42 degrees around Grand Junction, 41 degrees around Montrose, 42 degrees around Delta, and 42 degrees around Cortez.

