Grand County ranchers, leaders concerned about wolf release and lack of notice

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) released wolves in Grand County Monday, to the surprise of many. CPW did not inform the public until after the release happened.

“It’s another deal we gotta deal with,” said Tim Ritschard, president of the Middle Park Stockgrowers Association.

In 2020, a slim majority of Coloradans — mostly from urban areas — voted to reintroduce wolves.

Jelanie Wahlert, a fourth-generation rancher, would have liked a heads up.

“It would’ve showed that they maybe are actually trying to involve us in it, instead of doing it quietly and underhandedly,” Wahlert said.

Wahlert lives in Eagle County, not far from the Grand County line.

“Too close for me! We should’ve had a heads up about it,” she said.

CPW did not want to publicize the release location out of concerns for the wolves’ safety, but staff said they did give some people a heads up.

CPW’s Species Conservation Program Manager Eric Odell addressed this in a remote press conference Monday night.

“We’ve had lots of conversations with local producers in the area, local land owners as well as county commissioners and other decision makers and influential people in the environment, in the area, as well as those throughout the area,” Odell said. “So, it’s been an ongoing process, there’s been conversations that have been happening for several months leading up to today.”

A spokesperson for Grand County Commissioners said the commissioners found out after the release happened, but before CPW publicly made the announcement. 9NEWS could not find anyone who knew about the release happening beforehand.

“None whatsoever,” said Ray Tinkum, Hot Sulphur Springs’ mayor.

He said the lack of a warning added to his feelings about the Western Slope.

“Our opinion’s not wanted and not welcomed,” Tinkum said.

“I didn’t have any [notice] to be honest with you,” said Granby Mayor Josh Hardy.

“To see such a celebratory event happen yesterday — or at least it being projected that way by CPW — without telling folks in the area that this is happening today, or tomorrow, you know, they could have given a 12-hour, or 24-hour notice perhaps of, ‘This is going to happen, and we know you’re upset, but here’s some good faith of us letting you know.’ That didn’t happen,” said Sen. Dylan Roberts (D), whose district includes Grand County.

Ritschard said he was not notified, but he is taking it in stride.

“It would have been a heads up, that would have been pretty nice, but we get it. So now, we just work together and go from there,” Ritschard said.

Going forward, Ritschard hopes to receive better communication about where wolves roam.

