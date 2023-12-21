First Alert Weather Day: Weekend storm to bring rain and snow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re tracking an incoming storm system that will bring us some rain and some pre-Christmas snow.

First Alert Weather Day: Rain and snow likely starting Friday night

Friday night and Saturday are, collectively, a First Alert Weather Day. Rain and snow will affect holiday travel into and out of Western Colorado - and the rest of the state.

Timing Incoming Rain & Snow

Exact locations and timing can change, but here’s the way things look based on our latest data....

Valley rain and mountain snow will increase after 7 PM Friday and fall through much of the night. It will take a break on Saturday morning between about 4 AM and 8 AM. Rain and snow setting up to our west over Utah will encroach on Western Colorado after 8 AM. That will bring occasional valley rain and mountain snow to us through the early afternoon. Rain and snow will increase after about 2 PM. Valley rain will change to snow after about 7 PM Saturday, and snow is likely Saturday night through Sunday morning. The snow will end between 8 AM and noon Sunday.

Christmas Weather

The clouds will gradually clear Sunday afternoon and evening. That leaves us with improving conditions for Christmas. Christmas will start with clouds and becoming increasingly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 30s, which is seasonable. Morning lows will be in the teens to low 20s.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly cloudy. We’ll cool from mid-40s at 6 PM to near 40 degrees at 8 PM, then to upper 30s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 30 degrees around Grand Junction, 30 degrees around Montrose, 32 degrees around Delta, and 26 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy. We’ll warm from near freezing at 7 AM to mid-40s at 11 AM, then to upper 40s and lower 50s at 2 PM. High temperatures will be near 51 degrees around Grand Junction, 49 degrees around Montrose, 52 degrees around Delta, and 50 degrees around Cortez.

