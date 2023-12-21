CDOT adopts new tactics to reduce winter closures and improve safety on I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation is taking proactive steps to minimize road closures during the winter months on Interstate 70 near Glenwood Canyon. The canyon has a history of shutdowns due to crashes and unsafe driving conditions.

As part of the new enforcement measures, CDOT is introducing additional markings and signs on I-70. These indicators will ban trucks from entering the left lane. Reflective strips are also being added along the guardrails and barriers to enhance visibility in low-light conditions.

The primary objective of these enhancements is to prevent full closures. In the event that an interstate closure becomes necessary, officials are adopting a modified response strategy to minimize the duration of the closures.

Elise Thatcher, Northwest Colorado Communication Manager for CDOT, explained the shift in approach: “Previously, we were aiming for reopening all lanes and removing the crashed vehicle. We’ve shifted to reopening one lane and then going back and doing a short planned closure when traffic levels are low in order to remove the full vehicle and that has also helped to reduce the length of closures in the last several months.”

To stay informed about real-time road conditions and potential closures, CDOT strongly recommends checking cotrip.org before hitting the road. Cotrip provides live updating information, ensuring travelers are aware of any closures and can plan their routes accordingly.

