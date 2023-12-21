Athletes of the Week: CMU Cycling

By Garrett Brown
Published: Dec. 20, 2023
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Mesa Cycling Team’s dynasty survives and thrives.

The team competed at this year’s Cyclocross National Championship over in Lexington, KY. To say the CMU team dominated would be an understatement. But they didn’t do so in the most glamorous of conditions. The racers battled through rain and slick conditions on the track causing several crashes. But the senior cyclist said they look forward to the adversity mother nature through their way.

“I think the weather interestingly enough for cross everyone kind of like hopes for bad weather in a way. I think everyone kind of likes it when it’s muddy. And when it’s like, because it just makes the race totally different,” Sophomore Cyclist Ivan Sippy said.

“I wasn’t like too stoked on the course when I got there just because I felt like there wasn’t a lot on it. But the mud adds that factor that I just I like it. I like the sliding out the crashing the constantly changing positions with people. And I think it really makes the race a lot more exciting,” Sophomore Cyclist Cassidy Hickey said.

It was a busy weekend packed with races, but when it was all said and done, the CMU colors were all across the podiums.

“I was on the team relay and we won, which was really, really cool. And I think a big confidence booster for me just like that I belong there,” Hickey said.

The senior women’s relay team took their fourth straight first place title. In the individual events, the CMU men’s team had racers finished second and third, while Katie Clouse finished first for the women’s team with another CMU racer finishing fifth in a field of over fifty racers. The national title is the ninth for Clouse in her Career.

“It was a really good race, all of us finished pretty high up so it was really cool to win my last Cyclocross collegiate national championship,” Clouse said.

The CMU team now has a staggering 17 team National Championships and 81 individual national Championship titles.

CMU Cycling also announced a partnership with St. Mary’s Medical Center, that will support all four cycling disciplines, Track, Mountain Bike, Cyclocross and Road.

