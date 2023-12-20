Weekend rain and snow to exit before Christmas

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Pacific storm system will meet with some cold air from Canada this weekend right over the top of us. That could set us up for some pre-Christmas snow.

Christmas Forecast

Christmas is less than one week away. Our weather will turn colder just in time for Christmas after some rain and snow this weekend. We’re not likely to get any rain or snow on Christmas, but clouds will linger for much of the day. The high temperature will be near 35 degrees around Grand Junction with low-to-mid 30s across the rest of the Western Slope.

National Travel Weather

Christmas Travel into Western Colorado could face some issues Saturday night and Sunday. Otherwise, weather is quiet in the lead up to Christmas for holiday travel. If you’re traveling this week, a Pacific storm system could snag travel up and down the West Coast with rain and high elevation snow. A storm system over the nation’s heartland could cause some travel issues from Dallas to Oklahoma City to Kansas City on Thursday that spread from Chicago to St. Louis to Memphis on Friday. That continues toward the Northeast to bring rain and snow this weekend as another bigger storm system impacts Colorado this weekend and spreads into the Plains to affect travel from Denver to Kansas City to Dallas.

Our Next Weather Maker

That West Coast storm system is our next weather maker. It will collide with a colder Canadian system this weekend right over the top of us. Rain will lead off what will become snow Saturday night. Snow will linger through early Sunday, but the snow will likely end before most of us wake up Sunday morning. Any leftover lingering snow will end long before midday. Clouds will linger through Christmas before beginning to break late Christmas Day. Then sun will return on Tuesday.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly cloudy. We’ll cool from lower 40s at 6 PM to upper 30s at 8 PM, then to middle 30s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mainly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 28 degrees around Grand Junction, 29 degrees around Montrose, 30 degrees around Delta, and 28 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. We’ll warm from upper 20s and lower 30s at 7 AM to middle 40s at 11 AM then to lower 50s by 2 PM. High temperatures will be near 50 degrees around Grand Junction, 50 degrees around Montrose, 53 degrees around Delta, and 51 degrees around Cortez.

