Teen arrested in connection to Montrose homicide

(wabi)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:52 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - A 17-year-old boy is now behind bars in Montrose, in connection to a homicide from Dec. 18.

According to a Facebook post from the Montrose Police Department, the incident happened at a home in the 700 block of South Junction Ave. The boy was arrested Dec. 19 around 3:30 p.m. According to the department, charges are still pending.

Right now the investigation is still in its infancy and the department said investigators are still processing evidence collected at the scene and gathering witness statements.

For the time being the name of the teen is not being released, nor is the name of the victim. There are no other suspects at this time.

