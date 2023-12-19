Howling back from the brink: Gray wolves return to Colorado after nearly a century

COLORADO, USA (KKCO) - After nearly a hundred years, wolves have returned to Colorado. The iconic canines disappeared from the mountains of Colorado around 1940, but now their howls will be heard in the northern reaches of Grand County for the first time in decades. Colorado Parks and Wildlife experts released five gray wolves onto public land in the county as part of a historic effort to resurrect part of an ecosystem that was largely wiped out in the early 20th century. The end-goal of the release is to create a permanent, self-sustaining wolf population in the state.

“Today’s reintroduction of the gray wolf is a tremendous accomplishment for Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the citizens of Colorado,” said Dan Gibbs, Executive Director, Department of Natural Resources.

In other words, the wolves are here to stay.

CPW also plans to release more wolves in the future, and will release more wolves into the state until at least 10 to 15 wolves have been released by mid-March 2024. Eventually, CPW hopes to release 30 to 50 wolves within the next three to five years. Gray wolves are listed as endangered by both the state and the federal government, though the species is designated as an experimental species under Section 10(j) of the Endangered Species Act, which allows for more management flexibility.

However, not all Coloradans are on board with the reintroduction. Ranchers in particular have been raising some noise because they say the predator is an existential threat to their way of life. Some ranchers even went as far as trying to halt the introduction in court, though they were not successful.

Colorado’s new pack includes two juvenile females, two juvenile males, and one adult male, with several different colorations and origins listed. Each wolf is fitted with a tracking collar before release. The process to reintroduce wolves goes back nearly 30 years, starting in 1995 after the US Fish & Wildlife Service began restoring gray wolves in the western US with an experimental population released in Yellowstone National Park. From there, reintroduction efforts spread to Wyoming, Idaho, New Mexico, and Arizona.

