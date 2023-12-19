Grand Junction Police Department co-responder unit aiming to help people in times of mental health crisis

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:14 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The co-responder unit at the Grand Junction Police Department is aiming to help people experiencing a mental health crisis.

The program started locally in 2018. With the help of an officer and clinician, people experiencing a mental health crisis can get the help they need.

Brandi Black, a clinician a part of the co-responder team, said the department is always looking for more clinicians.

There are currently spots for two more people on the co-responder team.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made after bomb threat at Montrose Walmart
Arrest made after bomb threat at Montrose Walmart
Sex offender released within Grand Junction city limits
Sex offender released within Grand Junction city limits
The scene in Peyton on Dec. 7, 2023.
Colorado authorities identify 4 people found dead following reported shooting inside home
Grand Junction’s new Unhoused Resource Center to provide vital support for unhoused residents
Grand Junction’s new Unhoused Resource Center to provide vital support for unhoused residents
Colorado hot springs getting its biggest expansion in 135 years
Colorado hot springs getting its biggest expansion in 135 years

Latest News

GJPD co responder KKCO
The reintroduction, a culmination of nearly 30 years of planning, aims to establish a...
Howling back from the brink: Gray wolves return to Colorado after nearly a century
Grand Junction city council discussing issues at city council meeting.
District 51 has millions in unused funding
West Comfort Dental in Grand Junction
Comfort Dental will host its 38th annual Care Day this Saturday