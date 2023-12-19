Grand Junction Police Department co-responder unit aiming to help people in times of mental health crisis

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The co-responder unit at the Grand Junction Police Department is aiming to help people experiencing a mental health crisis.

The program started locally in 2018. With the help of an officer and clinician, people experiencing a mental health crisis can get the help they need.

Brandi Black, a clinician a part of the co-responder team, said the department is always looking for more clinicians.

There are currently spots for two more people on the co-responder team.

