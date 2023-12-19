GJ city manager could soon have a new job

City of Grand Junction Manager Greg Caton.
City of Grand Junction Manager Greg Caton.(City of Grand Junction)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:51 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Greg Caton has been with the City of Grand Junction since 2016, after coming to the Grand Valley from Oro Valley in Arizona, but he could soon be returning to Arizona.

Caton is one of four finalist for the city manager job in Sedona, AZ. Caton met with Sedona city council members during an executive session on Monday Dec. 18. No word on when he would make the transition should he be selected.

KKCO 11 News reached out to Greg Caton for comment, but no response was given. The City of Grand Junction said it has no comment at this time.

