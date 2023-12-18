Winter temps lead to rise in ‘puffing’ thefts

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s that time of year again when fridgid temperatures make getting into your car a rather unpleasant experience.

Cars take time to warm up, so it might be tempting to start your car, and let it warm up before you head out the door. However, Colorado has a law against that, that could cost you a $60 fine, and depending on your circumstance, you could be out a car as well.

‘Puffing’ as it’s become known, is the practice of starting your car up, letting it idle until it’s at a comfortable temperature before you get in and go. Colorado passed a law against that. Nonetheless, that law hasn’t deterred some folks.

“I get that people do this because they’re cold,” said motor officer, Kevin Bavor, Grand Junction Police Department. “They don’t want to warm it up. But you really have to think about the later effects.”

Bavor is referring to cars being stolen. Colorado is already the stolen car capital of the nation, and it doesn’t help the stats when people ‘puff’. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports a 20% rise in car thefts between 2019 and 2020, specifically when the keys were left inside the vehicle. By the conclusion of 2021, more than 100,000 cars had been stolen nationwide due to this negligence.

“It’s a crime of opportunity, those vehicles would have never been stolen had you not left that unlocked, with the keys in the ignition,” said Bavor. “Generally people call in, they report it to us say, Hey, I was outside, you know, I warmed up my car, just for a second went in to get a cup of coffee, whatever it is. I came back out my vehicle was gone.”

Anyone caught puffing is subject to a $60 fine. According to Bavor, stolen cars are often recovered. But if you’re one of the unfortunate ones to have your car stolen, you may not want it back after all.

“Sometimes they do get recovered or dropped off at other locations, because they’re just using it to get from point A to point B, their little taxi service,” said Bavor. “But other times they keep them and they use them to commit more crimes. They might face criminal charges. But as far as caring about the vehicle and taking care of it, they don’t.”

Bavor said he understands people get cold. Driving your car in the cold isn’t fun. But as for a suggestion, he suggests people wake up five minutes earlier, and let their car warm up, while they’re either sitting in it, or standing just outside the car. Never leave the car unattended.

“If you’re in your vehicle when it’s warming up, people are not going to come up and take it,” said Bavor. “That rarely, if ever even happens.”

