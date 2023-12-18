Vote Now for Play of the Week 12/17 - 12/22

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Vote now for this Week’s best play on the Western Slope this week. Vote in the poll below

This Week’s three candidates, as well as the voting poll can be found below.

Thomason Takes Flight

During the Fruita Monument Wildcats Boys Basketball Team’s first game of the Palisade Winter Classic, this Play by the Wildcat Junior Forward Daniel Thomason was a microcosm of the game against the Delta Panthers. The Panthers were bringing the ball up court when Senior Guard Isaac Benlap knocked the ball out, right to Thomason who took off with the ball and took to the skies slamming the ball down with authority. The play not only set the tone in a 74-29 victory for the Panthers, but maybe the whole tournament as Fruita Monument went 3-0 and took the Winter Classic Title.

Stay with the Play

Day 2 of the Winter Classic matched two Grand Valley Teams against each other with the Grand Junction Tigers taking on the Palisade Bulldogs. Grand Junction’s ability to create shots out amid the chaos of a close game very well could have been the difference. Senior Brett Woytek knocked away a palisade pass attempt, Woytek and a bulldog went for the ball and arrived at about the same time. Woytek tipped it to Sophomore Andrew Henderson, who was able to get the ball to the open Sophomore Noah Schmalz, despite Henderson never really having control of the ball and Schmalz knocked down the three scoring amid the chaos. Grand Junction went on to win the game narrowly at 49-40.

Reed ‘em and weep

Admittedly this one isn’t one play, but a series of plays. During the Colorado Mesa Mavericks road matchup with the Adams State Grizzlies in Alamosa, Co. In that game the Mavericks Sophomore Forward Olivia Reed took ten shots from the field and made all ten. Reed led the Mavs in scoring with 24 points, and her lone miss of the night was from the free throw line, where Reed went 4-5, and contributed 16 rebounds as well. Reed was a bright spot in what wound up being a 73-64 loss for CMU.

If you captured a play you think is up there with the best on the Western Slope, send it to Sports Director Garrett Brown at Garrett.Brown@kkco11news.com along with a description of the play.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.