TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic

Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible contamination with pieces of clear, hard plastic.(USDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:22 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Agriculture is alerting consumers to a massive chicken recall.

Simmons Prepared Foods Incorporated is recalling more than 26,000 pounds of TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites.

The products may be contaminated with pieces of clear, hard plastic.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The items were produced on Oct. 3 and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The recall covers 15-ounce cartons of TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites Honey BBQ flavor.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made after bomb threat at Montrose Walmart
Arrest made after bomb threat at Montrose Walmart
Sex offender released within Grand Junction city limits
Sex offender released within Grand Junction city limits
The scene in Peyton on Dec. 7, 2023.
Colorado authorities identify 4 people found dead following reported shooting inside home
Grand Junction’s new Unhoused Resource Center to provide vital support for unhoused residents
Grand Junction’s new Unhoused Resource Center to provide vital support for unhoused residents
Colorado hot springs getting its biggest expansion in 135 years
Colorado hot springs getting its biggest expansion in 135 years

Latest News

FILE - United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019....
Storied US Steel to be acquired for more than $14 billion by Japan’s Nippon Steel
High winds drive surf into a retaining wall in front of a residence in Mattapoisett, Mass. on...
Storm batters Northeastern US with rain and wind, knocking out power and flooding roads
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Love it or hate it, self-checkout is here to stay. But it’s going through a reckoning
Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking...
Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples if the rituals don’t resemble marriage