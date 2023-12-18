Comfort Dental will host its 38th annual Care Day this Saturday

West Comfort Dental in Grand Junction
West Comfort Dental in Grand Junction(KKCO / KJCT)
By Aiga Petelo
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:14 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Comfort Dental will host its 38th annual Care Day this Saturday, Dec. 23rd, opening their doors to the community providing free dental care.

All 140 of Comfort Dentals general dentistry offices will be providing free dental care to any and all people that who head to their office that day (the 23rd). You do not need to sign up or book an appointment in advance, you just need to show up the day of. The Care Day event in Grand Junction will start early morning at 7:30 a.m. and will cut into the beginning of the afternoon, ending at 11:30 a.m.

In 2022, almost 4,000 patients were seen by 375 Comfort Dental dentists, who provided over $1,100,000 in collective free care. Services provided include anything that can be done in one visit which ranges from cleanings, extractions, fillings, etc.

You can find more information about Comfort Dental’s Care Day here.

