The Nutcracker: Western Colorado’s Holiday Performance

Colorado West Performing Arts Company Holiday Experience
A Grand Junction based professional ballet company combines dancing and music with an array of costumes to create a holiday experience for everyone.
By Parker Way
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This holiday season the Colorado West Performing Arts Company, a Grand Junction based professional ballet company is offering a Christmas experience of The Nutcracker Ballet for family and friends to enjoy.

The holiday classic is a combination of dancing and music, plus an array of costumes to create a enchanting experience for everybody to enjoy. The show features 14 company dancers and trainees performing alongside three casts of 80 local Colorado youth dancers. The performance is just under two hours in length with a 15-20 minute intermission. The final performance dates remaining are December 21st-23rd at 7pm as well as December 22nd and 23rd at 2pm. Ticket prices range from $25-50 available to purchase on coloradowestpac.org/nutcracker. Snacks and beverages are available at concessions and if your in the holiday spirit Nutcracker merchandise is available for purchase.

