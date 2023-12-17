High pressure continues to impact the Western Slope.

Sunday will be warm; there is a chance for some precipitation late next week.
By Julia Blanchette
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

A high-pressure ridge continues to cause dry and consistent weather on the Western Slope. The ridge is currently located just west of Colorado. The temperatures in the valley are warm as a result of its presence.

With that being said, Sunday will be relatively warm with clear skies. The day will start at 25°. By noon it will warm to 43°; in the afternoon, it will reach 48°.

Forecasted high temperatures for Sunday and the start of the week are in the upper 40s to low 50s. The forecasted highs for this upcoming week are 10-15 degrees above average for this point in the calendar year.

Our Next 24 Hours

The lows for tonight will be 24° in Grand Junction, 23° in Delta, 22° in Montrose, and 19° in Cortez.

The highs for tomorrow will reach 50° in Grand Junction, 50° in Delta, 47° in Montrose, and 52° in Cortez. These temperatures are unseasonably warm.

A Look Ahead

Will this warm weather subside in time for Christmas? The Western Slope of Colorado sits in the 10-30% range for its chances of snow. The mountains and higher elevations are more likely to see snow for the holidays.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors left with questions after four are found dead inside a home near Peyton
After 4 found dead inside home, neighbors say they are unsettled
Arrest made after bomb threat at Montrose Walmart
Arrest made after bomb threat at Montrose Walmart
Former Mesa County Prosecutor Holden Chadwick convicted on felony charges
Former Mesa County Prosecutor Holden Chadwick convicted on felony charges
Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley's Pathways Family Shelter is located on 29 Rd. in Grand...
Homeward Bound and United Way of Mesa County set to cut the ribbon on the new Unhoused Resource Center Monday
Footage from CDOT cameras in the area shows heavy snow accumulating on the road surface and...
Eighteen vehicle crash shuts down I-70 near De Beque

Latest News

The Western Slope will have a sunny weekend.
The dry and warm weather pattern will continue throughout the weekend and into the coming week.
Above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation are the established theme of the next...
Geminids Meteor Shower peaks, then the weekend is unseasonably warm and dry
Above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation are the established theme of the next...
Geminids Meteor Shower peaks, then the weekend is unseasonably warm and dry
Our one shot at rain and snow of the week will end tonight, then we’ll be dry and unseasonably...
Rain & snow end tonight, then we clear in time for the Geminid Meteor Shower