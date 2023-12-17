High pressure continues to impact the Western Slope.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

A high-pressure ridge continues to cause dry and consistent weather on the Western Slope. The ridge is currently located just west of Colorado. The temperatures in the valley are warm as a result of its presence.

With that being said, Sunday will be relatively warm with clear skies. The day will start at 25°. By noon it will warm to 43°; in the afternoon, it will reach 48°.

Forecasted high temperatures for Sunday and the start of the week are in the upper 40s to low 50s. The forecasted highs for this upcoming week are 10-15 degrees above average for this point in the calendar year.

Our Next 24 Hours

The lows for tonight will be 24° in Grand Junction, 23° in Delta, 22° in Montrose, and 19° in Cortez.

The highs for tomorrow will reach 50° in Grand Junction, 50° in Delta, 47° in Montrose, and 52° in Cortez. These temperatures are unseasonably warm.

A Look Ahead

Will this warm weather subside in time for Christmas? The Western Slope of Colorado sits in the 10-30% range for its chances of snow. The mountains and higher elevations are more likely to see snow for the holidays.

