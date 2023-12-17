Fruita Monument Boys Hoops Wins 2nd Annual Palisade Winter Classic

By Garrett Brown
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Fruita Monument Boys Basketball Team won a rivalry matchup against the Grand Junction Tigers in the 2nd annual Palisade Winter Classic at a final of 61-44.

“Junction, they got a good team, and it’s always fun. Like that’s a rivalry, like those are the best games ever. And so, you always you always look forward to that game,” Senior Guard Max Orchard said.

With the victory, Fruita Monument moves to start their season.

“I mean, obviously being undefeated is something that we really want because that’ll help us with seeding towards the end. But honestly, it’s not like number one on our list. I mean, because like number one on our list is making it far in post season but that undefeated record definitely helps us with seeding and matchups and all that,” Junior Forward Daniel Thomason said.

Thomason and Senior Guard Austin Reed both received special recognition at the end of the tournament, along with Grand Junction Junior Will Applegate.

Highlights and recap from the Boys and Girls games from Thursday can be found here.

Day two on Friday, can be found here.

