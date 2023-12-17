A federal judge rules to not stop gray wolf reintroduction in colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday a federal judge rejected two ranchers request to temporarily halt Gray Wolf reintroduction efforts in Colorado.

The Gunnison County Stockgrowers Association and the Colorado Cattlemen Association filed their request to halt the reintroduction on Monday. Stating they believe the wolves would be harmful to both livestock and the economy. The petitioners say the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service violated the National Environmental Policy Act by not conducting enough environmental research. Judge Regina Rodrigues who ruled over the case said, while the concerns the ranchers have are understandable, the impacts they’re concerned about are not enough to “Grant the extraordinary relief” the parties are looking for.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says their teams will move forward with Gray Wolf reintroduction in Colorado and will not comment further on any ongoing litigation.

