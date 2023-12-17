A federal judge rules to not stop gray wolf reintroduction in colorado

FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a gray wolf, April 18,...
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a gray wolf, April 18, 2008. Republican legislators pressed three of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' appointees to the Department of Natural Resources board Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, on wolf management, a sandhill crane hunt and PFAS pollution costs ahead of possible confirmation votes. (Gary Kramer/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, File)(Gary Kramer | AP)
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:39 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday a federal judge rejected two ranchers request to temporarily halt Gray Wolf reintroduction efforts in Colorado.

The Gunnison County Stockgrowers Association and the Colorado Cattlemen Association filed their request to halt the reintroduction on Monday. Stating they believe the wolves would be harmful to both livestock and the economy. The petitioners say the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service violated the National Environmental Policy Act by not conducting enough environmental research. Judge Regina Rodrigues who ruled over the case said, while the concerns the ranchers have are understandable, the impacts they’re concerned about are not enough to “Grant the extraordinary relief” the parties are looking for.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says their teams will move forward with Gray Wolf reintroduction in Colorado and will not comment further on any ongoing litigation.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors left with questions after four are found dead inside a home near Peyton
After 4 found dead inside home, neighbors say they are unsettled
Arrest made after bomb threat at Montrose Walmart
Arrest made after bomb threat at Montrose Walmart
Former Mesa County Prosecutor Holden Chadwick convicted on felony charges
Former Mesa County Prosecutor Holden Chadwick convicted on felony charges
Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley's Pathways Family Shelter is located on 29 Rd. in Grand...
Homeward Bound and United Way of Mesa County set to cut the ribbon on the new Unhoused Resource Center Monday
Footage from CDOT cameras in the area shows heavy snow accumulating on the road surface and...
Eighteen vehicle crash shuts down I-70 near De Beque

Latest News

Fruita Monument Boys win 2nd Annual Palisade Winter Classic
Fruita Monument Boys Hoops Wins 2nd Annual Palisade Winter Classic
A player for Colorado School of Mines waits to take the field in the first half of the NCAA...
Record-setting Harding runs to Division II championship, 38-7 over Colorado School of Mines
Sunday will be warm; there is a chance for some precipitation late next week.
First Alert Weather -- forecast for 12/16/23
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO's newscasts
Fruita Monument Boys win 2nd Annual Palisade Winter Classic