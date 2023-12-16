The dry and warm weather pattern will continue throughout the weekend and into the coming week.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

This Weekend

There is a high-pressure ridge located off to the west of Colorado. This is what has kept most of the weather away from the region.

Going into the weekend, Grand Junction will see sunshine and sporadic clouds. Montrose will have a similar weekend, with no precipitation in the forecast.

Traveling using I-70 this weekend should be smooth. There is no forecasted precipitation across the mountains, which will keep the roads dry and clear.

Unseasonably Warm Highs

The high-pressure ridge keeping Grand Junction dry will also cause warm temperatures this week. Forecasted high temperatures for this weekend and the start of the week are in the upper 40s to low 50s. The predicted highs for this upcoming week are 10-15 degrees above average for our point in the calendar year.

The Next 24 Hours

The lows for tonight will be 23° in Grand Junction, 22° in Delta, 18° in Montrose, and 16° in Cortez.

The highs for tomorrow will reach 48° in Grand Junction, 49° in Delta, 46° in Montrose, and 49° in Cortez. These temperatures are unseasonably warm.

