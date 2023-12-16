Day Two of Winter Classic sets up Grand Valley Showdown in Championship

By Garrett Brown
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:09 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Day two of the Palisade Winter Classic Basketball Tournament saw four teams punch their tickets to the championships, and others pick up meaningful wins before winter break.

Highlights and recap from the first day can be found here.

Here is all the scores from Friday.

Boys Semifinals

Fruita Monument Wildcats defeat Silver Creek Raptors 74-61

Grand Junction Tigers defeat Palisade Bulldogs 49-40

Girls Semifinals

D’Evelyn Jaguars defeat Fruita Monument Wildcats 63-42

Mead Mavericks defeat Palisade Bulldogs 53-21

The Girls Championship between De’Evelyn and Mead will be at 12:00p.m. the Boys Championship between Fruita Monument and Grand Junction will follow at 1:30p.m.

Boys Consolation

Central Warriors defeat Delta Panthers 57-55

Mead Mavericks defeat Montezuma-Cortez panthers 81-38

Girls Consolation

Central Warriors defeat Silver Creek Raptors 49-37

Delta Panthers defeat Grand Junction 77-31

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors left with questions after four are found dead inside a home near Peyton
After 4 found dead inside home, neighbors say they are unsettled
Footage from CDOT cameras in the area shows heavy snow accumulating on the road surface and...
Eighteen vehicle crash shuts down I-70 near De Beque
Former Mesa County Prosecutor Holden Chadwick convicted on felony charges
Former Mesa County Prosecutor Holden Chadwick convicted on felony charges
One man injured in early morning shooting in De Beque
Arrest made after bomb threat at Montrose Walmart
Arrest made after bomb threat at Montrose Walmart

Latest News

Day Two of Winter Classic sets up Grand Valley Showdown in Championship
Carmichael’s Historic Goal Wins Play of the Week
Carmichael’s Historic Goal Wins Play of the Week
Carmichael’s Historic Goal Wins Play of the Week
Carmichael’s Historic Goal Wins Play of the Week
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington,...
Jury awards $148 million in damages to Georgia election workers over Rudy Giuliani’s 2020 vote lies