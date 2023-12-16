Carmichael’s Historic Goal Wins Play of the Week

By Garrett Brown
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The winner of the Play of the Week is the Caprock Academy Eagles Hockey Player Jacob Carmichael, scoring the first ever goal, in the first ever High School Hockey Game in the Grand Valley.

In the first game through the Colorado Activities Association in the Grand Valley, the Caprock Academy Eagles Senior connected on a shot to the top right side of the goal.

The goal would only get more important from there, as Carmichael and the Eagles went on to defeat the Fort Collins Lambkins. The Eagles defense took over producing a shutout victory at a final of 1-0, lead by the Eagle Sophomore Goalkeeper Marcus Meeks giving the Eagles the win in their debut game.

The Carmichael and the Eagles will take on Glenwood Springs on the road Friday, before returning back to the Grand Valley to take on Steam Boat Springs Saturday at 4:00p.m.

If you captured a play you think is up there with the best on the Western Slope, send it to Sports Director Garrett Brown at Garrett.Brown@kkco11news.com along with a description of the play.

