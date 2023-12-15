Taco Bell testing new frozen coffees, shakes

Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors.
Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors.(CNN, TACO BELL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:20 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is testing out some new drinks.

The fast-food chain has introduced frozen coffee and sweet shakes to its menu.

Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors, such as Mexican chocolate, dulce de leche, churro and spiced vanilla.

“We are constantly listening to what our fans are craving next and we are thrilled to offer them a frozen creation that’s just as delicious and desirable as their favorite menu item,” Taco Bell U.S. chief marketing officer Taylor Montgomery said.

They cost about $4 each.

For now, the new drinks are only available at two locations in Southern California.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors left with questions after four are found dead inside a home near Peyton
After 4 found dead inside home, neighbors say they are unsettled
Footage from CDOT cameras in the area shows heavy snow accumulating on the road surface and...
Eighteen vehicle crash shuts down I-70 near De Beque
Grand Junction Police Department
GJPD makes an arrest for felony menacing
Former Mesa County Prosecutor Holden Chadwick convicted on felony charges
Former Mesa County Prosecutor Holden Chadwick convicted on felony charges
One man injured in early morning shooting in De Beque

Latest News

This Jan. 27, 2021 image provided by The Tate Record shows a Senatobia Police vehicle in front...
Black child, 10, sentenced to probation and a book report for urinating in public
Sheriff Terry Gray during his swearing-in ceremony.
Sheriff arrested for DUI in marked vehicle, driving two times over legal alcohol limit
Israel has imposed a total siege on northern Gaza and flattened much of it, forcing most of...
Israeli defense minister says war on Hamas will last months as US envoy discusses timetable
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington,...
Jurors will begin deciding how much Giuliani must pay for lies in a Georgia election workers’ case