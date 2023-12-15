More than half of Colorado teachers say they’re thinking about leaving the profession soon, survey shows

DENVER — More than half of Colorado’s teachers surveyed are thinking about leaving the profession soon, according to a new report by the Colorado Education Association.

The report sites staffing shortages, low pay and a growing culture war as reasons for educators feeling this way.

For teachers in Colorado, classrooms are filled with children, and moments of stress.

“I hope people will look at the report and have a better understanding of what it is like to be an educator,” said Amie Baca-Oehlert, the president of the Colorado Education Association.

Nearly 60% of educators who participated in the union’s survey said they are thinking about leaving the job soon. Many cited staffing as a reason, and said shortages are worse than ever before.

“We started this school year with not one school district fully staffed and so the shortage of educators is a significant problem,” said Baca-Oehlert.

Baca-Oehlert said a topic that came up more this year was concerns about politics in schools. A third of educators who are thinking about leaving the profession said attacks on curriculum is a top reason, the survey said.

“This was impacting their feelings, morale, about teaching in general,” she said.

In the survey a librarian said, “I find myself second guessing some of my purchases, even when they meet district guidelines for fear someone will take issue and I’ll end up being called a pedophile or a groomer.”

A teacher said, “Have to stop teaching art the way I have in the past. Totally changed...so afraid of parents and administrators.”

“This is a national issue, not unique in Colorado,” she said. “But I think in some districts I think it is pressures from the school board, parents.”

Staff are also feeling the pressure from housing costs.

“Many say they have to work two to three jobs just to make ends meet,” said Baca-Oehlert.

The union said state lawmakers addressed several concerns last session such as funding and mental health support. With so many considering a career change, Baca-Oehlert said more needs to be done.

