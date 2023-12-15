Man dead after crash with big rig carrying oversized load shears roof off car

By KTRK via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:44 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) - The driver of a tractor-trailer in Texas could be facing charges after a fatal crash involving an SUV on Thursday.

The Harris County sheriff says a Chevy Equinox SUV was involved in the crash in Tomball with a big-rig truck that was carrying an oversized load of steel beams.

Officials say the tractor-trailer didn’t make the turn, so the driver backed up to try again. As the truck was reversing, the SUV crashed into the back of it, sheering the roof off the Chevy.

The man who was sitting in the rear seat on the passenger side was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff.

Two other adults and a 13-year-old girl who was sitting in the front were taken to the hospital. They’re expected to survive.

Authorities say the incident is still under investigation.

Roof ripped off SUV, man dies hitting semi-truck
