It’s national ugly Christmas sweater day

Christmas sweaters hanging on a rack
Christmas sweaters hanging on a rack(KKCO)
By Adam Woodbrey
Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Ugly Christmas sweaters are considered by many to be a beloved, fun Christmas tradition. National ugly Christmas sweater day falls on every third Friday in December.

The folks at Arc Thrift Stores have a big variety of second had sweaters in stock as well. Plus, according to Arc’s store manager, all the proceeds from purchases at Arc go to a good cause; the Arc Chapter. Which Arc said, is a program that helps disabled people develop skills.

