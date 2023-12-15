Elevating education: District 51 Foundation funds technological innovation in District 51

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The District 51 Foundation, known for its annual White Iced Celebration and other fundraising initiatives, is once again working towards bringing in funding to address specific needs within District 51. This year, the focus is on enhancing educational experiences through technology and innovation grants, supporting professional development for staff, and fostering student and staff well-being.

The funds raised, including those from the White Iced Celebration, will be used to procure cutting-edge technology and innovation products for students. For Redlands Middle School Computer Science Teacher Tom Edwards, that means funding for a Bambu Lab 3D Printer. “As a teacher, it is awesome to see all the doors that open up when the kids have access to this type of technology. After telling the kids about getting the grant, they have not stopped talking about all the different ways they can use this technology,” said Edwards.

For Broadway Elementary 4th Grade Teacher MyKenzie Sanchez, it means getting kids some hands-on experience with robotics and coding kits for kids. “Each of these robots will allow learners to grapple with different coding forms and extend their knowledge of STEAM platforms within the classroom. Thank you for helping me...pave the way for my learners’ future,” said Sanchez.

Grants by the D51 Foundation will be awarded to 11 deserving District 51 staff members. These grants, totaling more than $10,000, are facilitated by donors and help make sure that District 51 stays abreast of modern technological developments. “We want to improve our community’s technical capabilities by ensuring that current and future generations of students have access to 21st century technology,” said D51 Foundation Executive Director Angela Christensen. “Our generous donors and supporters make all this possible, “Christensen continued.

