Busy First Day of Palisade Winter Classic

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Thursday kicked off the second annual Palisade Winter Classic Basketball Tournament featuring teams from across the Western Slope.

Here’s how teams performed with day one in the books.

First on the Boys Basketball side.

Fruita Monument Wildcats defeat Delta Panthers 74-29

Silver Creek Raptors defeat Central Warriors 53-31

Grand Junction Tigers defeat Mead Mavericks 43-42

Palisade Bulldogs defeat Montezuma-Cortez 78-63

Scores from day one on the Girls Basketball side can be found below

Fruita Monument Wildcats defeat Silver Creek Raptors 66-26

D’Evelyn Jaguars defeat Central Warriors 52-43

Mead Mavericks defeat Delta Panthers 53-50

Palisade Bulldogs defeat Grand Junction Tigers 61-45

