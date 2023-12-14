Victims identified in southern Colorado shooting

The investigation into a shooting near the small rural town of Peyton, Colorado that killed four is progressing as authorities identify the victims.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PEYTON, Colo. (KKCO) - Southern Colorado was shaken last Thursday by a shooting in a tranquil rural area northeast of Peyton. As the investigation unfolds, the focus shifts to the four people who lost their lives.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has officially declared the deaths of 57-year-old Robert Vandelac, 54-year-old Desiree Vandelac, 30-year-old Debray Scott as homicides.

The Vandelacs’ son, 22-year-old Peyton Vandelac, was also found dead in the home. The manner of death for Peyton Vandelac is still pending release by the El Paso County Coroner.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

