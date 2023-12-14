Rain & snow end tonight, then we clear in time for the Geminid Meteor Shower

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:20 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our one shot at rain and snow of the week will end tonight, then we’ll be dry and unseasonably warm for the next week and beyond.

Rain & Snow End Tonight

Spotty valley rain and mountain snow will track northwestward and exit Western Colorado by about 9 PM. Between 8 PM and 10 PM, snow will increase over the San Juan Mountains. This will track northwestward and weaken. It may hold on long enough to bring some spotty snow as far north as Montrose and Nucla, but the farther north you are, the less likely you are to get any rain or snow tonight. The snow will end for us before the Thursday morning drive. Clouds will exit to the east and leave us with a mostly clear sky Thursday night.

Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks Thursday

That clear sky on Thursday is fortuitous as it coincides with the peak of the Geminid Meteor Shower. The Geminid Meteor Shower is often one of the more prolific meteor showers of the year. All you have to do is look up after about 10 PM Thursday. Up to dozens of meteors per hour are possible through Friday morning. You can see meteors tonight, too if you can find a break amid the clouds.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy with spotty areas of valley rain and mountain snow. We’ll cool from lower 40s at 6 PM to upper 30s at 8 PM, then to middle 30s at 10 PM. Rain and snow will mostly end by midnight. The rest of tonight will be cloudy. Low temperatures will be near 27 degrees around Grand Junction, 26 degrees around Montrose, 28 degrees around Delta, and 25 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will start cloudy, but the day will bright as the clouds clear. High temperatures will be near 46 degrees, 43 degrees around Montrose, 47 degrees around Delta, and 44 degrees around Montrose.

One man injured in early morning shooting in De Beque

