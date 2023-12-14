Person killed after vehicle falls from parking deck at medical center
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A person died Thursday morning when their car fell from the fourth-floor parking deck at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham.
The accident happened just before 7:30 a.m.
The vehicle landed on its roof.
Authorities described the driver as a middle-aged woman. She has not been identified.
