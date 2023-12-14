Married couple hospitalized after crashing head-on, authorities say

By 7 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:02 AM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) - Investigators are trying to figure out how a husband and wife crashed their separate vehicles head-on in a New York town.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup truck driven by 43-year-old Nicky Stone and an SUV driven by 43-year-old Linda Stone collided around 9 p.m. Tuesday on Elm Ridge Road in Philadelphia, New York.

Both vehicles were totaled and taken to the sheriff’s office impound lot, WWNY reports.

According to Sgt. Ben Timerman, the couple were taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. He said Wednesday afternoon that Linda Stone is in critical but stable condition.

Timerman said Nicky Stone was also badly injured but didn’t have the hospital’s condition on him.

Investigators have been unable to get information about the crash from the couple, according to Timerman. He said they’ve been unable to speak with the husband because he’s intubated, but they’ve had brief discussions with the wife.

Timerman said investigators have no idea yet as to why the couple was on Elm Ridge Road Tuesday night, how fast they were driving or why their vehicles collided head-on.

The couple lives on County Route 194 in the town of Antwerp, he said.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors left with questions after four are found dead inside a home near Peyton
After 4 found dead inside home, neighbors say they are unsettled
Footage from CDOT cameras in the area shows heavy snow accumulating on the road surface and...
Eighteen vehicle crash shuts down I-70 near De Beque
Grand Junction Police Department
GJPD makes an arrest for felony menacing
Former Mesa County Prosecutor Holden Chadwick convicted on felony charges
Former Mesa County Prosecutor Holden Chadwick convicted on felony charges
One man injured in early morning shooting in De Beque

Latest News

Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later
FILE - Walt Disney, creator of Mickey Mouse, poses for a photo at the Pancoast Hotel, Aug. 13,...
Mickey Mouse will soon belong to you and me — with some caveats
FILE - Former NBA star George McGinnis speaks during his enshrinement into the Naismith...
George McGinnis, two-time ABA champion and Indiana Mr. Basketball winner, dies at 73
According to NASA, the mission control team has only been receiving a repeating pattern of...
NASA’s longest-operating spacecraft has stopped communicating with Earth
William Oswald was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of molesting his...
Former pastor sentenced to 40 years in prison for molesting daughters