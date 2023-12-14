Help Wanted: Stolen Christmas decoration from Crestview neighborhood

Nativity Scene missing most important piece
Crestview Neighborhood has Baby Jesus decoration stolen from his nativity scene Christmas display
By Parker Way
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:21 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - For nearly three decades now a Crestview neighborhood resident, David Hunt, has gone above and beyond to make sure his home is one of the most festive in his neighborhood during the holiday season. The majority of the neighborhood have followed his lead and decorate their homes alongside Hunt. Although in recent days the residents of the neighborhood noticed something was stolen from their nativity scene. The manger displaying Baby Jesus and the Lamb next to it are missing.

Mr. Hunt explained for the past eight years the neighborhood have displayed the Wiseman, Baby Jesus, and the animals to go around it. The vintage display for the past two years has been on the corner of the park. Hunt said “last year was no problem but this year, someone felt they needed a Baby Jesus and a lamb to go with it.” The neighborhood is asking for your help in finding the baby and the lamb. Baby Jesus is the size of a newborn.

Finally Mr. Hunt stated “whoever borrowed it from us if they could return it back so we could fix the nativity this year and if they need Baby Jesus, we will get them one for next year.”

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

