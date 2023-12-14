Decadence Gourmet showcases their holiday boxes

Decadence Gourmet
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:44 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you’re a lover of sauces listen up! Decadence Gourmet is selling their holiday boxes packed with 3 of your favorite flavors. Today, Decadence stopped by to show us what you can expect when buying the boxes along with letting us try out some of their best sellers.

Lee Mathis, Owner of Decadence Gourmet said, “Our gift boxes are for our fermented pepper salts and fermented sauces and we can fit three in each one, and we round ship now and the most expensive is about $12.”

You can find a discount when you check out their Facebook at Decadence Gourmet. You can also find them at the Grand Junction Business Incubator.

