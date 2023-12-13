Valley rain, mountain snow likely for part of Western Colorado Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Valley rain and mountain snow are likely for some of us on Wednesday afternoon and evening. The rain and snow will be scarce around Grand Junction and more widespread farther south toward Montrose and Cortez.

Timing Wednesday’s Rain & Snow

The snow will increase over the San Juans between 6 AM and noon Wednesday. That snow will track northwestward and change to rain in the warm valleys. Valley rain and mountain snow are likely from Montrose and Nucla south to the Four Corners and the San Juans after about 1 PM. The rain and snow will gradually weaken on its track toward the northwest. A stray rain shower or mountain snow shower can happen around Grand Junction, but the Grand Valley will mostly stay dry. A second wave of snow will set up over the San Juans by about 10 PM Wednesday. It will track northwestward and weaken quickly, but it may get far enough north to bring some snow to Montrose and Nucla and nearby areas.

Expected Snow Amounts

Snowfall accumulation of 5-10 inches is expected across the San Juans. Up to an inch can fall from Montrose and Nucla to Cortez, however most areas won’t get more than a tenth of an inch to a quarter inch. No accumulation is likely around the Grand Valley, including around Grand Junction, or around Delta.

Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks Thursday

The rain and snow and their associated clouds will clear out by the peak of the Geminid Meteor Shower on Thursday night. You can see up to dozens of meteors - or falling stars - streaking across the sky in optimal conditions. Just look up after 10 PM and enjoy the show.

Overview of Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly cloudy. We’ll cool from upper 30s at 6 PM to middle 30s at 8 PM, then to low-to-mid 30s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be cloudy. Low temperatures will be near 28 degrees around Grand Junction, 28 degrees around Montrose, 30 degrees around Delta, and 27 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be cloudy area wide. Valley rain and mountain snow are possible in our southern areas - namely around Montrose, Nucla, Cortez, and Dove Creek. A stray shower is possible as far north as Grand Junction and Delta. High temperatures will be near 48 degrees around Grand Junction, 47 degrees around Montrose, 49 degrees around Delta, and 50 degrees around Cortez.

