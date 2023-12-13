Motorists band together to rescue chihuahua running on busy expressway

A chihuahua had the adventure of a lifetime when he got loose on a busy highway. (CNN, KATIE...
A chihuahua had the adventure of a lifetime when he got loose on a busy highway. (CNN, KATIE MARIE, @THE_FAMOUS_BEAN, INSTAGRAM, LA_FLAME_NYC, KAITLYN MCGINLEY)
By Jeanne Moos via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:07 PM MST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A chihuahua had the adventure of a lifetime when he got loose on a busy highway in New York.

Thankfully, some good-hearted motorists made sure he made it to safety.

The chihuahua, named Bean, had drivers jumping on the Staten Island expressway as he raced alongside the HOV lane.

“He was so fast, it was ridiculous,” Kaitlyn McGinley, who helped rescue Bean, said.

McGinley was one of about 20 motorists who did everything to save the dog, from stopping and getting out to try to catch him to forming a blockade to protect him.

Bean gave many drivers a scare, including Katie Marie, who feared she may have killed him.

“The most heart-stopping moment for me was when the dog went underneath my car, I thought I killed it,” Marie said.

But Bean reappeared on the other side of her car, crossing four lanes of traffic.

Motorists banded together to rescue a chihuahua seen running on a busy expressway. (@kat.vmarie/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Marie stopped and tried to grab him, but he whipped past.

“Another thing I was thinking in my head, ‘What is insurance going to say?’ If my car gets hit, if all these cars get hit, we tell them a chihuahua was on the highway,” she said.

Ela Wojda’s husband dropped her off and she chased the chihuahua for about half a mile.

“It was dangerous at the beginning,” Wojda said.

But a blockade formed to protect Wojda’s lane and they managed to corral Bean under McGinley’s vehicle.

Bean wasn’t exactly grateful.

“A little nippy, he almost bit me, but it’s OK,” McGinley said.

They used a jacket to scoop him up and put him in a bag.

In no time, Bean was recognized in a lost dog Facebook post and reunited with his owner an hour after the chase.

The now-famous Bean has his own Instagram.

It turns out Wojda the runner, recently ran in the New York City marathon. And while she may not have come first in that race, she did take first in the chihuahua chase.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors left with questions after four are found dead inside a home near Peyton
After 4 found dead inside home, neighbors say they are unsettled
Footage from CDOT cameras in the area shows heavy snow accumulating on the road surface and...
Eighteen vehicle crash shuts down I-70 near De Beque
Grand Junction Police Department
GJPD makes an arrest for felony menacing
Former Mesa County Prosecutor Holden Chadwick convicted on felony charges
Former Mesa County Prosecutor Holden Chadwick convicted on felony charges
One man injured in early morning shooting in De Beque

Latest News

Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later
FILE - A Kohl's store is pictured in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.
Men who stole from Kohl’s ask for lesser charges because the items they took were on sale, DA says
Source: WBRC video
Person killed after vehicle falls from parking deck at medical center
The unnamed painted dog pups, currently identified as Blue, Red, and Orange for the colors the...
Zoo welcomes 3 endangered African painted dog pups with special help from a golden retriever
A woman carrying a shopping bag passes Macy's department store in Herald Square, Monday, Dec....
Retail sales rise 0.3% in November as Americans hit gas rather than brakes on spending