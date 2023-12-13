Mesa County Board of Commissioners approve 2024 budget

Mesa County Commissioners select new Board of Health
Mesa County Commissioners select new Board of Health(KKCO/KJCT)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:47 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Board of Commissioners has officially signed off on the 2024 budget for the county.

The board approved $261.1 million for 2024. County officials say the budget will prioritize financial sustainability and invest in infrastructure.

Officials also say they plan on investing in top-tier employees to core services to strengthen the quality of life in mesa county. This year’s budget has increased 7.6 percent from last year.

“Mesa County’s 2024 budget is rooted in what we believe the taxpayers would prioritize. It’s a responsible approach that balances investment in better infrastructure and the delivery of high-quality services to our community,” said Janet Rowland, Chair of the Board of County Commissioners. “We continue to be dedicated to fostering collaborative partnerships and focusing on projects that will make a real difference in the future of our community.”

The County updated its Strategic Plan last year. Officials say it serves as a compass for shaping the 2024 budget, steering resources toward pivotal priorities, and ensuring a cohesive alignment of initiatives across all departments.

