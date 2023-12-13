Four officers charged with failure to intervene in Christian Glass shooting make first court appearance

The charges stem from the tragic incident where 22-year-old Christian Glass, seeking help during a mental health episode, was fatally shot after calling 911.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:40 PM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - Tuesday, four of the six officers charged for their alleged failure to intervene in the police shooting of Christian Glass appeared in court for their arraignment.

Idaho Springs Police Officer Brittany Morrow and Colorado State Patrol Trooper Ryan Bennie were seen entering the court premises Tuesday morning. Additionally present were Randy Williams, the head of the Georgetown Police Department, and former Clear Creek Deputy Tim Collins.

The charges stem from the June 2020 shooting incident that resulted in the death of 22-year-old Christian Glass. Glass had called 911 seeking help and was fatally shot. The four officers are collectively charged with failing to intervene in the shooting.

Christian’s father, Simon Glass, expressed hope that these additional charges would send a clear message. “I think this is how change happens when people who think that just standing around watching someone be attacked and murdered, is, you know, what you do sometimes have to realize and learn that no, that’s wrong,” said Simon. Christian Glass was fatally shot after calling 911 for help during a mental health episode and had done nothing wrong.

The other two officers present at the scene that night are scheduled to appear in court in January. Meanwhile, the former deputy accused of firing the shot that killed Christian Glass is awaiting trial on second-degree murder charges.

The case has garnered significant attention across Colorado, raising questions about police accountability and and the obligation of officers to intervene in situations where excessive force is used. The court proceedings for the officers involved will continue as the case unfolds into next year.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors left with questions after four are found dead inside a home near Peyton
After 4 found dead inside home, neighbors say they are unsettled
Footage from CDOT cameras in the area shows heavy snow accumulating on the road surface and...
Eighteen vehicle crash shuts down I-70 near De Beque
Grand Junction Police Department
GJPD makes an arrest for felony menacing
Former Mesa County Prosecutor Holden Chadwick convicted on felony charges
Former Mesa County Prosecutor Holden Chadwick convicted on felony charges
One man injured in early morning shooting in De Beque

Latest News

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, right, congratulates right wing Mikko Rantanen...
Nichushkin scores twice, Avalanche beat Sabres 5-1 as Erik Johnson makes return to Colorado
Athlete of the Week: Marcus Meeks
Athlete of the Week: Marcus Meeks
Athlete of the Week: Marcus Meeks
Baby Jesus stolen from vintage nativity scene
Help Wanted: Stolen Christmas decoration from Crestview neighborhood
Former Denver Post crime reporter Kirk Mitchell — who contributed to Pulitzer Prize-winning...
Former Denver Post crime reporter Kirk Mitchell dies of prostate cancer at 64