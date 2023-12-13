Enstrom’s Candies owner Doug Simons takes the spotlight with Melvin Jones Fellowship Award

This winner of the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award is Doug Simons, owner of Enstrom’s Candies.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:06 PM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Doug Simons, a prominent figure in Mesa County, has been given the prestigious honor of the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award by the Grand Junction Lion’s Club. Simons, known for his role as the owner of Enstrom’s Candies, was recognized for his outstanding contributions to the community and the club’s fundraising efforts. The Melvin Jones Fellowship Award is the highest honor that can be given to a Lion’s Club member.

According to members of the Lion’s Club, Simons stands as a notable figure, being only the second member of the Grand Junction Lion’s Club to surpass sales exceeding $100,000 in carnival tickets. These funds serve as the primary source of fundraising for the club, which, in turn, are redistributed to various nonprofits in Grand Junction and the surrounding Mesa County.

“It is an honor that we have a member in Grand Junction Lions Club that exemplifies community service and made Lionism part of their daily life. This member has truly taken our club’s motto of, ‘Doing the most good, for the most people, while having the most fun’ and made it a part of who they are for the good of our Club and the Community,” said Grand Junction Lions Club President Austin Erickson.

Simons also previously served as the President of the Lion’s Club, and carries an honorary doctorate from Colorado Mesa University.

