Colorado hot springs getting its biggest expansion in 135 years

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado hot springs pool that has been delighting visitors since 1888 is progressing on a project to expand.

Construction is underway at Glenwood Hot Springs Resort on the east side of its swimming area.

The resort’s East End Expansion Project will add five new swimming pools, a new shaded area, and bring back a drinking spring.

The new swimming area will add a hot plunge and a cold plunge pool, an infinity edge pool, a grotto-like pool with a waterfall, and another pool with a waterfall. Like the resort’s existing pools, the new swimming areas will vary in temperature and be sourced from its Yampa Source Spring.

Glenwood Hot Springs Resort said the expansion project, which began in March, will be completed in spring or summer of 2024.

“We have a waterfall pool, an infinity edge pool. We’ll have a water wall on this pool while creating sound to make it a relaxation, rejuvenation, adult-oriented area,” said Scott Gagnepain. “We’ll have a cold plunge and a medium plunge pool, and about 100,000 gallons of water roughly will be in this area.”

Construction of the new pools has not affected existing pools. The other pools remain open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily including the 1.2-million gallon main pool and 91,000-gallon therapy pool.

“It’s only going to add to the guest experience, and will be a more tranquil experience. Behind us here in the pump room in the back end it’s gonna be an 8-by-3 fireplace and on the other side, there will be a Pergola there as well,” said Glenwood Hot Springs Lodge Manger Loreta Ayala.

The Glenwood Hot Springs are adding 100,000 gallons of natural hot springs in 5 new pools and a relaxation area that should be open by summer of 2024.

The expansion is taking place on the east side of the resort which previously was home to a kids’ pool, but has been closed for several years.

In June 2022, Glenwood Hot Springs Resort reopened its hot Therapy Pool following a four-month closure for renovations and repairs. The pool had not had any significant work since the 1960s, the resort said.

Visitors to the Glenwood Hot Springs Resort know the Therapy Pool for its scalding 104-degree goodness, in which soaking is recommended for only 10-minute intervals. The main hot springs pool is kept at a relatively cool 90 degrees.

The resort said the renovation work allowed the Therapy Pool to get a new ADA ramp along with more features that are on the way, including therapy jet chairs and power shower clusters.

Glenwood Hot Springs Resort also reopened its renovated its bathhouse featuring new flooring, wall treatments, fixtures, sound system, LED lighting and complimentary lockers.

