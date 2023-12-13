College student dies of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in student housing

The college says it’s cooperating with investigators to find out what happened and make sure it doesn’t happen again. (KING, VIEWER HANDOUT, BROADCASTIFY, CNN)
By KING via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:52 PM MST
OLYMPIA, Wash. (KING) - A Washington state college student is dead and two others are in the hospital after being found with “symptoms consistent with carbon monoxide poisoning” inside a student housing unit.

An Evergreen State College residential manager called campus police around 8:30 p.m. Monday when the students inside unit 305 would not answer the door. An officer ended up kicking down the door and, once inside, started performing CPR.

The officer and two of the students inside the unit were taken to the hospital. A third student died. He was identified as 21-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez by the Thurston County coroner.

It’s believed that the incident was a case of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Student Jacob Benjamin, who lives next door, says he watched paramedics remove one of the students who was unconscious. He believes the person was Rodriguez.

“They picked him up, and he was naked and unresponsive. His eyes were wide open,” Benjamin said. “It was a lot. I didn’t know them personally, but I didn’t have to.”

Executive Vice President Dr. Dexter Gordon says the school is offering support to staff and students impacted by the incident.

“It is devastating news for us, and we’re seeking to make sure our students are safe,” Gordon said.

The college says it’s fully cooperating with the Washington State Patrol to find out what happened and to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Investigators are focusing on a carbon monoxide alarm that went off earlier in the day, bringing a contractor out to the unit where Rodriguez died.

“That’s scary because I’m wondering, ‘Well, are the monoxide alarms working in the dorms? What if something like that happens?’” freshman Fritz Irwin said.

A college spokesperson said every living unit on campus has smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

