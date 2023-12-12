Unsafe working conditions prompt Swissport workers to stage one-day strike at DIA

At Denver International Airport, cargo company workers are making their voices heard through a strike, protesting against what they perceive as unsafe working c
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:22 PM MST
DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - At Denver International Airport (DIA) Monday, workers from the company Swissport were staging a strike in protest of what they deem as unsafe working conditions that the company has neglected to address. The cargo workers rallied at the main terminal on Level 5 in the plaza near the Westin Hotel.

The striking Swissport workers highlighted several concerns as the impetus for their one-day strike. Among the key issues— faulty and broken equipment, hazardous working temperatures in company-owned facilities, and insufficient safety training. These grievances have prompted the workers to take collective action to draw attention to what they believe to be inadequate and unsafe working conditions.

