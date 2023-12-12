Space Force celebrates 30 years of GPS, from military applications to everyday life

Beginning as a military project decades ago, GPS is now used by billions of people every day.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:29 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Space Force is commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Global Positioning System and marking the 50th anniversary of the program that created GPS. Notably, GPS was partially developed in Colorado.

In December of 1973, the Defense Systems Acquisition Review Council granted approval to the Air Force to proceed with the development of GPS. The program achieved full operational capability in 1993, contributing to advancements in navigation, communication, and various military applications.

“It’s a tremendous technical achievement. If you can think about not only the ways GPS has revolutionized the way we in the military operate, it has also been a tremendous benefit to our civilian way of life. Everything that might be considered a major advance over the last 30 years has GPS at the foundation of it,” said Colonel Andrew Menschner, as reported by Fox 21.

As the Space Force celebrates these anniversaries, it underscores the enduring impact of GPS technology, which has become an integral part of everyday life and has played a pivotal role in military operations and civilian life worldwide.

