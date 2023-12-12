Multiple dogs killed after snowmachine collides with sled, officials say

After several days of dreary weather, visitors were treated to this view of North America's...
After several days of dreary weather, visitors were treated to this view of North America's tallest peak, Mount McKinley, on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2014, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska.
By Joey Klecka and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:54 PM MST
CANTWELL, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - Multiple sled dogs were killed and others injured after a musher was hit by a snowmachine rider Monday afternoon, according to officials.

Iditarod race director Mark Nordman said the collision happened along the Denali highway near Cantwell, which KTUU reports is a popular training location for dog sled teams in the winter.

It is also unclear exactly how many dogs were killed, according to KTUU. Alaska State Troopers reported two dogs were killed and two others injured.

Nordman said musher, Jim Lanier, told him three dogs were confirmed dead after the crash. Lanier also said he was not on the sled that was hit, but couldn’t confirm who the musher involved was.

Troopers said no people were hurt in the incident after they responded to the call around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials said the driver of the snowmachine stopped to help after the crash and was in contact with investigators. Alcohol has been ruled out as a factor, and no arrests or citations have been made, according to troopers.

KTUU reports this crash is the second deadly collision between a snowmachine and sled dog team in a month. It follows a report of five-time Iditarod winner Dallas Seavey’s team was hit by a snowmachine rider on Nov. 17, killing two dogs. That snowmachiner was cited for negligent driving.

