Need somewhere to shop for last minute gifts? These local businesses have you covered

It's far too late now to order online, but fret not! The Grand Valley has a myriad of choices when it comes to finding high quality and meaningful gifts that don't require waiting for shipping or going to a big box store.
Homeowners who signed ‘predatory’ listing contract get letters about company’s bankruptcy
Mesa County sees respiratory virus cases decrease amid nationwide holiday surge
More than 100 seniors in Mesa County need food support
CDOT adopts new tactics to reduce winter closures and improve safety on I-70
Meet the Republican leading the effort to get Donald Trump off state ballots

Updated: 5 hours ago
By Marshall Zelinger
Former Republican state lawmaker Norma Anderson is one of four Republicans and two unaffiliated voters who sued the Secretary of State to keep Trump off the ballot.

Athletes of the Week: CMU Cycling

Updated: 18 hours ago
By Garrett Brown
The Colorado Mesa Cycling Team’s dynasty survives and thrives.

We’re tracking an incoming storm system that will bring us some rain and some pre-Christmas snow.

First Alert Weather Day: Weekend storm to bring rain and snow

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
We’re tracking an incoming storm system that will bring us some rain and some pre-Christmas snow.

The reintroduction, a culmination of nearly 30 years of planning, aims to establish a...

Grand County ranchers, leaders concerned about wolf release and lack of notice

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By Aaron Adelson
Colorado Parks and Wildlife did not inform the public about the release until after it happened.

Grand Junction city council discussing issues at city council meeting.

Grand Junction city council to meet behind closed doors

Updated: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:58 PM MST
|
By Adam Woodbrey
Agenda items on tonight's city council meeting.

Teen arrested in connection to Montrose homicide

Updated: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:52 PM MST
|
By Adam Woodbrey
Teenager is lone suspect in homicide case in Montrose.
New research shows it could impact our severe weather chances, wildfires, and even travel...
Study suggests climate change impacts jet stream, raising severe weather chances

Learn about these innovative approaches aimed at preventing closures and enhancing safety...
CDOT adopts new tactics to reduce winter closures and improve safety on I-70

University of Colorado health officials concerned about vaccination rates

While Mesa County has observed a decline in cases since October, health officials attribute it...
Mesa County sees respiratory virus cases decrease amid nationwide holiday surge

“Largest mass poisoning decision in human history:” A look at lead in America

Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:59 PM MST
By Molly Martinez
The “Get Out the Lead Initiative” is a 50 billion dollar investment - with the goal of replacing lead lines by 2026.

A Pacific storm system will meet with some cold air from Canada this weekend right over the...

Weekend rain and snow to exit before Christmas

Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:04 PM MST
By Stephen Bowers
A Pacific storm system will meet with some cold air from Canada this weekend right over the top of us. That could set us up for some pre-Christmas snow.

CU Boulder students help study distant, turbulent ‘Hot Jupiters’

Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:51 PM MST
By Cory Reppenhagen
A petit spacecraft built on the CU Boulder campus is probing deep space solar systems for turbulent planets called hot Jupiters.

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Summerville, S.C., Monday, Sept. 25,...

Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause

Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:26 PM MST
By The Associated Press and NICHOLAS RICCARDI
The ruling Tuesday marks the first time in history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment has been used to disqualify a presidential candidate.

How to financially plan for your new baby

Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:54 PM MST
By Rachel DePompa
Starting a family is expensive so experts say you need to budget accordingly. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa talks to an expert from Agili about long term planning for new children.

City of Grand Junction Manager Greg Caton.

GJ city manager could soon have a new job

Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:51 PM MST
|
By Adam Woodbrey
City manager Greg Caton one of four finalists for new city manager position in Sedona, Arizona.

Police in Colorado said the getaway car of a group of robbers was stolen during the incident.

Robbery suspects’ getaway vehicle stolen while the crime took place, police say

Updated: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:59 PM MST
By Andrew McMunn
Officers were quickly able to chase down and arrest two of the three suspects.

Law enforcement and crime tape off Werner and Highway 115 in Penrose on Oct. 5, 2023.

Funeral home that improperly housed nearly 200 bodies to be demolished, EPA says

Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM MST
By Tony Keith and Dorothy Sedovic
The funeral home was shut down in October after authorities discovered about 190 bodies, abandoned and decomposing.

Earlier this month Alanis’ brother Alonso Garcia was crossing the street with his 2-year-old...

Father dies while protecting his daughter in a car crash

Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:09 AM MST
By Jalessa Irizarry, KUSA via CNN Newsource
Christmas may be a week away, but this year an arrangement of condolences replaces where a tree should be outside a home in Colorado.

Vintage Christmas nativity scene

Crestview neighborhood finds solution to stolen Baby Jesus

Updated: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:43 PM MST
By Parker Way
After Grand Junction neighborhood's nativity scene featuring Baby Jesus was stolen they all came together to find a placeholder for Christmas. A grand daughters baby doll and a resident's crib solve the problem for the missing Baby Jesus.

The co-responder team consists of an officer and a clinician going out on calls when someone...

Grand Junction Police Department co-responder unit aiming to help people in times of mental health crisis

Updated: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:14 PM MST
By Hannah Hickman
GJPD co-responder unit is helping those in times of a mental health crisis.

Warm weather will greet the Winter Solstice, but rain and snow are on track to return this...

This week stays warm, then rain and snow are possible this weekend

Updated: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:49 PM MST
By Stephen Bowers
Warm weather will greet the Winter Solstice, but rain and snow are on track to return this weekend.

The reintroduction, a culmination of nearly 30 years of planning, aims to establish a...

Howling back from the brink: Gray wolves return to Colorado after nearly a century

Updated: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:16 PM MST
By Kacie Sinton
The reintroduction, a culmination of nearly 30 years of planning, aims to establish a permanent, self-sustaining wolf population in the state.

West Comfort Dental in Grand Junction

Comfort Dental will host its 38th annual Care Day this Saturday

Updated: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:14 PM MST
By Aiga Petelo
Comfort Dental will be providing the local community with free dental care services.

Grand Junction city council discussing issues at city council meeting.

District 51 has millions in unused funding

Updated: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:51 PM MST
By Adam Woodbrey
Millions in unused funding awaiting District 51

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, right, struggles to control the puck as San Jose...

MacKinnon has 2 goals and 2 assists as Avalanche beat Sharks 6-2

Updated: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:02 PM MST
By The Associated Press
Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and two assists to extend his point streak to 15 games, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2.

Busy First Day of Palisade Winter Classic

Vote Now for Play of the Week 12/17 - 12/22

Updated: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:01 PM MST
By Garrett Brown
Vote now for this Week’s best play on the Western Slope.

Holiday window decor

Downtown Grand Junction hosts holiday window display contest

Updated: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM MST
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Grand Junction downtown holiday window display contest.

Temperatures may cool down next weekend.

Current conditions in the Grand Valley are warm and will stay warm for the start of the work week.

Updated: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:23 PM MST
By Julia Blanchette
Temperatures may cool down next weekend.

People in the town of Palisade are invited to join Clearnetworx this Tuesday at Spoke and Vine...

High speed internet coming to Palisade

Updated: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:49 PM MST
By Hannah Hickman
People in the town of Palisade are invited to join Clearnetworx this Tuesday at Spoke and Vine Motel at 11:30 for lighting the fiber internet.

The Nutcracker performance

The Nutcracker: Western Colorado’s Holiday Performance

Updated: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:55 PM MST
By Parker Way
A Grand Junction based professional ballet company combines dancing and music with an array of costumes to create a holiday experience for friends and family to enjoy.

Saturday Night Showcase

Saturday Night Showcase: Maverick Swim & Dive Domination and Broncos Playoff Push

Updated: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:12 PM MST
By Garrett Brown and Parker Way
Saturday was a busy day of sports across Colorado, at the high school, colligate and pro level. Parker Way and Garrett Brown break down everything that went down.