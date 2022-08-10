Skip to content
Need somewhere to shop for last minute gifts? These local businesses have you covered
It's far too late now to order online, but fret not! The Grand Valley has a myriad of choices when it comes to finding high quality and meaningful gifts that don't require waiting for shipping or going to a big box store.
News
Homeowners who signed ‘predatory’ listing contract get letters about company’s bankruptcy
News
Mesa County sees respiratory virus cases decrease amid nationwide holiday surge
More than 100 seniors in Mesa County need food support
Sponsored
News
CDOT adopts new tactics to reduce winter closures and improve safety on I-70
TOP HEADLINES
News
Meet the Republican leading the effort to get Donald Trump off state ballots
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Marshall Zelinger
Former Republican state lawmaker Norma Anderson is one of four Republicans and two unaffiliated voters who sued the Secretary of State to keep Trump off the ballot.
News
Athletes of the Week: CMU Cycling
Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By
Garrett Brown
The Colorado Mesa Cycling Team’s dynasty survives and thrives.
Forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Weekend storm to bring rain and snow
Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By
Stephen Bowers
We’re tracking an incoming storm system that will bring us some rain and some pre-Christmas snow.
News
Grand County ranchers, leaders concerned about wolf release and lack of notice
Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By
Aaron Adelson
Colorado Parks and Wildlife did not inform the public about the release until after it happened.
News
Grand Junction city council to meet behind closed doors
Updated: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:58 PM MST
|
By
Adam Woodbrey
Agenda items on tonight's city council meeting.
News
Teen arrested in connection to Montrose homicide
Updated: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:52 PM MST
|
By
Adam Woodbrey
Teenager is lone suspect in homicide case in Montrose.
Grand Junction 7 Day Forecast
Montrose 7 Day Forecast
FEATURES
LATEST VIDEO
News
Study suggests climate change impacts jet stream, raising severe weather chances
Shared Video
CDOT adopts new tactics to reduce winter closures and improve safety on I-70
News
University of Colorado health officials concerned about vaccination rates
News
Mesa County sees respiratory virus cases decrease amid nationwide holiday surge
MORE NEWS
National
“Largest mass poisoning decision in human history:” A look at lead in America
Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:59 PM MST
|
By
Molly Martinez
The “Get Out the Lead Initiative” is a 50 billion dollar investment - with the goal of replacing lead lines by 2026.
Forecast
Weekend rain and snow to exit before Christmas
Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:04 PM MST
|
By
Stephen Bowers
A Pacific storm system will meet with some cold air from Canada this weekend right over the top of us. That could set us up for some pre-Christmas snow.
News
CU Boulder students help study distant, turbulent ‘Hot Jupiters’
Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:51 PM MST
|
By
Cory Reppenhagen
A petit spacecraft built on the CU Boulder campus is probing deep space solar systems for turbulent planets called hot Jupiters.
News
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause
Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:26 PM MST
|
By
The Associated Press
and
NICHOLAS RICCARDI
The ruling Tuesday marks the first time in history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment has been used to disqualify a presidential candidate.
National
How to financially plan for your new baby
Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:54 PM MST
|
By
Rachel DePompa
Starting a family is expensive so experts say you need to budget accordingly. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa talks to an expert from Agili about long term planning for new children.
News
GJ city manager could soon have a new job
Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:51 PM MST
|
By
Adam Woodbrey
City manager Greg Caton one of four finalists for new city manager position in Sedona, Arizona.
National
Robbery suspects’ getaway vehicle stolen while the crime took place, police say
Updated: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:59 PM MST
|
By
Andrew McMunn
Officers were quickly able to chase down and arrest two of the three suspects.
National
Funeral home that improperly housed nearly 200 bodies to be demolished, EPA says
Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM MST
|
By
Tony Keith
and
Dorothy Sedovic
The funeral home was shut down in October after authorities discovered about 190 bodies, abandoned and decomposing.
National
Father dies while protecting his daughter in a car crash
Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:09 AM MST
|
By
Jalessa Irizarry, KUSA via CNN Newsource
Christmas may be a week away, but this year an arrangement of condolences replaces where a tree should be outside a home in Colorado.
News
Crestview neighborhood finds solution to stolen Baby Jesus
Updated: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:43 PM MST
|
By
Parker Way
After Grand Junction neighborhood's nativity scene featuring Baby Jesus was stolen they all came together to find a placeholder for Christmas. A grand daughters baby doll and a resident's crib solve the problem for the missing Baby Jesus.
Western Slope Weekly
Grand Junction Police Department co-responder unit aiming to help people in times of mental health crisis
Updated: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:14 PM MST
|
By
Hannah Hickman
GJPD co-responder unit is helping those in times of a mental health crisis.
Forecast
This week stays warm, then rain and snow are possible this weekend
Updated: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:49 PM MST
|
By
Stephen Bowers
Warm weather will greet the Winter Solstice, but rain and snow are on track to return this weekend.
MORE NEWS
News
Howling back from the brink: Gray wolves return to Colorado after nearly a century
Updated: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:16 PM MST
|
By
Kacie Sinton
The reintroduction, a culmination of nearly 30 years of planning, aims to establish a permanent, self-sustaining wolf population in the state.
News
Comfort Dental will host its 38th annual Care Day this Saturday
Updated: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:14 PM MST
|
By
Aiga Petelo
Comfort Dental will be providing the local community with free dental care services.
News
District 51 has millions in unused funding
Updated: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:51 PM MST
|
By
Adam Woodbrey
Millions in unused funding awaiting District 51
News
MacKinnon has 2 goals and 2 assists as Avalanche beat Sharks 6-2
Updated: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:02 PM MST
|
By
The Associated Press
Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and two assists to extend his point streak to 15 games, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2.
News
Vote Now for Play of the Week 12/17 - 12/22
Updated: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:01 PM MST
|
By
Garrett Brown
Vote now for this Week’s best play on the Western Slope.
News
Downtown Grand Junction hosts holiday window display contest
Updated: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM MST
|
By
Kyrsten McBrayer
Grand Junction downtown holiday window display contest.
Forecast
Current conditions in the Grand Valley are warm and will stay warm for the start of the work week.
Updated: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:23 PM MST
|
By
Julia Blanchette
Temperatures may cool down next weekend.
News
High speed internet coming to Palisade
Updated: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:49 PM MST
|
By
Hannah Hickman
People in the town of Palisade are invited to join Clearnetworx this Tuesday at Spoke and Vine Motel at 11:30 for lighting the fiber internet.
News
The Nutcracker: Western Colorado’s Holiday Performance
Updated: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:55 PM MST
|
By
Parker Way
A Grand Junction based professional ballet company combines dancing and music with an array of costumes to create a holiday experience for friends and family to enjoy.
News
Saturday Night Showcase: Maverick Swim & Dive Domination and Broncos Playoff Push
Updated: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:12 PM MST
|
By
Garrett Brown
and
Parker Way
Saturday was a busy day of sports across Colorado, at the high school, colligate and pro level. Parker Way and Garrett Brown break down everything that went down.